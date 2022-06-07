Combined Shape Caption

Buckhead seniors find croquet strategic and social.Lenbrook senior living community in Buckhead announced a $100 million expansion project in 2018.While planning amenities for the new space, residents requested a croquet court. .You take your walker out, hit the ball with your mallet and use your walker to get to the next spot. It’s relatively universal, Felecia Sveda, vice president of operations at Lenbrook.Lenbrook brought in professionals to teach lessons, who in turn formed a group of resident ambassadors who have passion for introducing the game to new players