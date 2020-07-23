Broadway in Atlanta to put pandemic stars in the spotlight

Is there someone who has made your pandemic experience a bit brighter? Maybe it’s the teacher who spent months online motivating your kids to keep learning. Or maybe it’s the nurse who cared for you in the hospital.
Broadway in Atlanta and Fifth Third Bank want to put these people in the spotlight.
It could be a nurse, doctor, first responder, teacher, grocery worker, delivery driver or any other person working hard to help us all.
Once all the nominations are in, five people will be chosen to receive four tickets to Broadway show at the Fox Theatre — when shows return to the Fox, of course.
You can nominate up to five people for the prize. Entries must be received by 5 p.m. Sunday, August 2.