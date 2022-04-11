Breathing Techniques For Those With Severe Asthma.Taking a deep breath might be a simple task, but for those struggling with severe asthma, breathing “normally” can be a struggle. .Approximately 25 million Americans have asthma and more than 3,500 people die of asthma each year.During an asthma attack the sides of the airways in the lungs start to swell and the airways begin to shrink. .A new study reveals that asthma is also a psychological issue.WebMD shares that one in three asthma patients can also have a panic attack at the same time. .Here are some breathing exercises that can help with severe asthma. .Diaphragmatic breathing.Nasal breathing.Yoga breathing.Before trying the above exercises, it’s important to talk to your doctor prior to trying these exercises.