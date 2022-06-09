Combined Shape Caption

Black-ish Creator Kenya Barris Files for Divorce from Wife Rainbow .Kenya Barris and his wife Dr. Rania “Rainbow” Barris have filed for divorce after more than 20 years of marriage.This isn’t the first time the couple have been own this road. .In 2014 Raina filed for divorce in 2014 but withdrew her request for reasons unknown. .A few years later, Kenya filed for divorce in 2019. .According to the legal documentation obtained by People, the two cite “irreconcilable differences.”