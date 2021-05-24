Best and worst states for military veterans

According to WalletHub’s analysis, the best state for military retirees is Virginia, with a score of 61.05. South Carolina, Florida, South Dakota and Alaska, in that order, round out the top five.

Georgia finished No. 19 overall, with a score of 53.18. Although the Peach State was No. 8 for economic environment — coming in fifth for most job opportunities for veterans — and No. 19 for quality of life, it was No. 34 for health care.

Oregon, with a score of only 37.82 finished in last place.

“Caring for our veterans is a great honor and obligation,” said Seth Gordon, director of the Veteran’s Military Center at Wright State University, told WalletHub. “They sacrifice for the greater good and in that regard the distinction about whether that entire ($1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package) is enough to support ‘veterans’ is problematic. It needs to be enough to support everyone, because that is why we have veterans. They fight for us all — so we need to create policies that protect and support all Americans to honor their sacrifice.”