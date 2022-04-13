Being Nostalgic Has Health Perks

Nostalgia Can Help Ease Pain.A study revealed that those who looked at childhood pictures while experiencing simulated pain, had very low reactions.The study also proves that nostalgia helps those suffering from chronic pain.When faced with a memory the thalamus- a small structure within the brain between the cerebral cortex and the midbrain, is activated.The thalamus relays sensory and motor signals and regulates consciousness and alertness.Although being nostalgic can be bittersweet for some...Studies show that when we're in pain and faced with a nostalgic moment, our brain focuses on the happy memories.Researches plan do to more studies with nostalgia and pain through gender, ethnicity and even music and movie testing