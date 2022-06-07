Beer connoisseurs flock to Atlanta’s Upper Westside

Combined Shape Caption

Beer connoisseurs are flocking to Atlanta’s Upper Westside.On any given day, you’ll find throngs of happy beer lovers hanging out at The Works in Atlanta's Upper Westside.The neighborhood is home to nine craft breweries and a cidery, making it worthy of an extended brewery-hopping visit.Later this summer you’ll be able to do your own self-guided beer tour on The Ale Trail."You can come by here, go get some food, play at the park and also grab a beer,” said Travis Herman, co-founder of Dr. Scofflaw's Brewery and Beer Garden.Visitors will delight in the number of breweries around the Ale Trail, as well as the diversity of beer styles