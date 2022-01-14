‘Baby Shark’ first video to reach 10 billion views on YouTube

After the global success of the original video, Baby Shark expanded its universe with a TV animated series on Nickelodeon, global merchandise licensing program, live tours throughout the world, interactive games, NFTs and more.

“Baby Shark’s Big Show,”the preschool series co-produced with Nickelodeon Animation Studio, first aired last year and has been greenlit for a second season.

“We are delighted to announce that our beloved Baby Shark has recorded another remarkable milestone,” Min-seok Kim, CEO of the Pinkfong Co. said in the release. “It has been a truly meaningful journey to witness how Baby Shark has connected people around the world and we can’t wait to introduce Baby Shark’s further adventures that will bring unparalleled experiences to even more fans everywhere.”