‘Baby Shark’ first video to reach 10 billion views on YouTube

The first video to be viewed 10 billion times on YouTube wasn’t of Taylor Swift or Beyonce. Not Prince or BTS.
It was “doo doo doo doo doo doo ... baby shark.”
That’s right. The joy of many children — and annoyance of many parents — “Baby Shark” officially became the world’s first video to hit 10 billion views on YouTube, making it the most viewed video in YouTube history, as of Thursday. The Pinkfong Co., creator of Baby Shark, made the announcement in a press release. The video was released in June 2016.
“Since surpassing ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee in November 2020, ‘Baby Shark Dance’ has reigned as the most-viewed video on YouTube for 15 consecutive months. Now the video is 2.3 billion views ahead of second place,” Pinkfong wrote in the release.
After the global success of the original video, Baby Shark expanded its universe with a TV animated series on Nickelodeon, global merchandise licensing program, live tours throughout the world, interactive games, NFTs and more.
“Baby Shark’s Big Show,”the preschool series co-produced with Nickelodeon Animation Studio, first aired last year and has been greenlit for a second season.
“We are delighted to announce that our beloved Baby Shark has recorded another remarkable milestone,” Min-seok Kim, CEO of the Pinkfong Co. said in the release. “It has been a truly meaningful journey to witness how Baby Shark has connected people around the world and we can’t wait to introduce Baby Shark’s further adventures that will bring unparalleled experiences to even more fans everywhere.”
