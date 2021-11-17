Avoid Washing Your Turkey, for Thanksgiving Dinner.There are a few ways to cook a turkey, but many health agencies warn not to wash it beforehand.Instead, they say drain liquid from the packaging and then pat the turkey down with paper towels.Be sure to also throw the packaging out after removing the turkey.When done with preparation, wash your hands with hot water and soap.Besides turkey, the USDA recommends not washing other types of raw meat before cooking.This includes beef, pork and poultry.The bacteria in raw meat and its juices is why the USDA recommends to avoid washing.Doing so risks the bacteria spreading to other food items and utensils.You can’t wash off bacteria with water, and rinsing out the turkey risks splashing its juices all over the sink, Consumer Reporters nutritionist Amy Keating, R.D., via food safety memo