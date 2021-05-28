Atlanta Summer Beer Fest is back for 11th annual event

Saturday, June 12 marks the return of the boozy event, which features more than 150 beers, over 25 wines, live music and a DJ. Historic Fourth Ward Park will be home to the festivities for the fifth year. Ciders, mimosas and hard seltzers will also be on tap.

While there isn’t yet a 2021 beer list, the website will be updated closer to the event with a lineup of local and national brews.