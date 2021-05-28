Atlanta Summer Beer Fest is back for 11th annual event

Quench your thirst at the 11th annual Atlanta Summer Beer Fest.
Saturday, June 12 marks the return of the boozy event, which features more than 150 beers, over 25 wines, live music and a DJ. Historic Fourth Ward Park will be home to the festivities for the fifth year. Ciders, mimosas and hard seltzers will also be on tap.
While there isn’t yet a 2021 beer list, the website will be updated closer to the event with a lineup of local and national brews.
DJ Qtip will be on the main stage and ‘90s tribute band Sucker Punch will perform. Advance tickets are on sale online for $45. They’ll increase to $50 after June 3 and $60 the day of the event. Tickets include a souvenir cup, entertainment and beer, wine and cider samples. Food costs extra and free bottled water will be available. No designated driver tickets will be sold.
Babies, children and pets are not allowed at the 21 and up event, which is anticipated to sell out. Since it will operate at reduced capacity, guests are urged to purchase tickets early. Walking, ride-sharing and a taxi are encouraged forms of transportation — on-site parking is unavailable.
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday, June 12
Historic Fourth Ward Park: 655 North Ave NE, Atlanta
Cost: $45 in advance, $50 after June 3, $60 at the gate; buy tickets at bigtickets.com.