Atlanta rapper Young Thug is being sued for $150,000 over a canceled concert.His June 18 concert at State Farm Arena was canceled due to his inability to perform because he’s still in jail without bond.The rapper was one of 28 people charged in a sweeping 56-count indictment targeting members of Young Slime Life.Prosecutors allege YSL is a criminal street gang founded by the rapper and two others with ties to the national Bloods gang.Atlanta-based A-1 Concert Entertainment has been unable to recoup the $150,000 that was paid up front for the performance, the breach-of-contract lawsuit alleges.A tentative trial date has been scheduled for January in which he is accused of conspiring to violate Georgia’s criminal racketeering law.More at the link in our bio@ajcnewsorajc.com