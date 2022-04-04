ajc logo
Atlanta Mayor Dickens announces new ‘nightlife division’ at first State of the City

Atlanta Mayor Dickens announces new ‘nightlife division’ at first State of the City.Dickens plans to create a new “Nightlife Division” within the mayor’s office to focus on bars and clubs with a history of high crime.The new office will host programs to educate businesses on de-escalation practices, security tactics, and emergency response.Dickens also announced the city's relaunch of the “Pothole Posse” program first implemented by former Mayor Shirley Franklin’s administration.

