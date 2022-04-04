Atlanta Mayor Dickens announces new ‘nightlife division’ at first State of the City.Dickens plans to create a new “Nightlife Division” within the mayor’s office to focus on bars and clubs with a history of high crime.The new office will host programs to educate businesses on de-escalation practices, security tactics, and emergency response.Dickens also announced the city's relaunch of the “Pothole Posse” program first implemented by former Mayor Shirley Franklin’s administration.