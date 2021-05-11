Virtual art exhibit aims to counter anti-Asian hate

Atlanta-based artist Jiha Moon's print "Genie" (Peony). Courtesy of Jiha Moon /Laney Contemporary and Mindy Solomon Gallery Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Already, Moon says, incidents of violence against Asians are often “treated as not major news.” A recently released Stop AAPI Hate report says that there have been 3,795 reported (although most hate crimes tend to be underreported) cases of harassment or violence against Asian Americans from March 2020 to February 2021, with most hate crimes directed at Asian women.

But Moon wanted to act in the wake of those Atlanta attacks.

“I felt some sense of responsibility, that I have to do something about this,” says Moon. “I don’t want to sit around and be a victim.”

“The Asian tendency is not to talk about the bad news out loud,” says Moon, but, she adds, “That time is gone. We have to act differently.”

Thus the title of the virtual art exhibition she has curated: “Out Loud.”

Organized with support from Atlanta Contemporary executive director Veronica Kessenich, “Out Loud” is on view (and for sale) on the Atlanta Contemporary website through August 1. Moon’s aim for “Out Loud” is to highlight Asian American women artists and raise money for Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC), a national legal advocacy group whose Atlanta office is based in Norcross.

The 10 participating artists, including Moon, in “Out Loud” are donating all or a portion of the proceeds from the sale of their work to the AAJC. Moon drew from a wide swath of fellow Asian artists based in Atlanta, Savannah, Columbus, Georgia, and New York. Participating artists are Korean American, Filipino American and Chinese American. They illustrate the diversity of styles and approaches in a group show that is inspired by advocacy but functions more like a traditional group show.

Melissa Huang's "Split" (2020) oil on panel. Courtesy of Melissa Huang/Stay Home Gallery Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

The work on view varies, from a striking portrait in shades of blue and magenta from recent Georgia State University grad Melissa Huang to Atlanta-based artist Sonya Yong James’ unique dyed wool sculptures in intense fuchsia and black. Artist Soo Kim offers an abstract work crafted with an unexpected material: rice. The individual grains of rice the artist applies to panel reference moments of food scarcity experienced by her Korean grandparents and also demonstrate the power in individuals when they become a multitude.

For Moon “Out Loud” is intended to counter the stereotypical perceptions of Asian women as compliant, quiet “model minorities.”

Moon, who left Korea over 20 years ago, says she has had to contend with her share of anti-Asian bias, from Instagram trolls to the friend who told Moon she should stop reading the news if she found anti-Asian attacks so troubling. She says those kinds of micro-aggressions have extended to the art world too, like the collector in New York who wanted to know why her artwork was so expensive if she was young and Asian.

"Hana's Ride" a drypoint print by Kakyoung Lee is for sale as part of the online exhibition "Out Loud" organized by Atlanta artist Jiha Moon and sponsored by Atlanta Contemporary. Courtesy of Kakyoung Lee Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

To Moon, “Out Loud” is a way to fight back against the feeling of invisibility that Asian American women can feel and empower herself and other women, to take a stand.

But anti-Asian hate crimes are “still happening,” says Moon. “We have a long way to go.”

“We have had to be invisible to be safe, and I hope that’s not the world we’re giving to our children.”