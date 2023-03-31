Escaped big cats recaptured but wildlife park has heavy tornado damage

According to Lisa Brady, president and CEO of Parks America, which owns the 500-acre Pine Mountain attraction, animal park personnel found the two felines and using tranquilizer darts, sedated them and recaptured them.

She reported that the big cats are in good health, but about 10 of the park’s 515 animals were injured during the storms, and two were killed, including a capybara and a “singing dog.”

She added that there were 3,500 trees down in the park, and that teams of arborists and tree specialists are still hard at work repairing the damage.

The Wild Animal Safari in Pine Mountain includes a drive-through section, in which motorists can tour 3.5 miles of road among animals that roam freely, and other sections featuring penguins, spider moneys, lemurs, giraffes and other exotic animals.