‘Dream House’ asks will you trade a lifetime of memories for cash?

Pipes wrote this economical three-character drama while pursuing an MFA at Boston University. The play is the winner of the Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition. A contest for young playwrights, the Kendeda has boosted some significant careers, including that of Tarell Alvin McCraney, whose play, “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue,” inspired the 2017 Academy Award-winning film for best picture, “Moonlight.”

Pipes graduated from BU in 2021, but the traditional production of her senior thesis was delayed for seven months as COVID-19 shut down theaters.

This play has been workshopped in California and New Jersey, but this staging is Pipes first professional production, and she is stoked.

“I was really afraid I would never have my work seen on the stage, that my play would never find a home,” said Pipes, a Los Angeles native who has been in Atlanta for the past two weeks, participating in the rehearsals. “I think the pandemic made everybody feel that way. I’m really overjoyed that my play found three homes.”

“Dream Hou$e” is a co-production between the Alliance and Baltimore Center Stage in Maryland and Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, Connecticut; it will play in those cities after its world premiere here.

In particular, Pipes loves seeing the “Crew” on stage, who never made an appearance during earlier “music stand” readings. These non-speaking individuals represent the camera crew and production assistants for the fictional television show, “Flip It And List It,” but they also propel the action in choreographed precision, moving furniture, knocking down walls, transforming the house in front of our eyes.

The crew swirls around the three speaking characters. They are:

Julia, six months pregnant, who is visiting the house for the first time since their mother died. Though she avoided her mother during that final illness, she is fixated on the family, the great-great-grandfather who built the house with his own hands, and the connection to her culture that the house represents. She literally pulls memories out of the walls, discovering old letters, personal items and a statue of Virgin Mary inside a hole in the sheet rock during the demo stage.

Patricia, Julia’s older sister, smart and chic, who is ready to take advantage of the booming property values, to move the house at a profit, and leave behind the neighborhood that once nurtured an Hispanic subculture.

Tessa, the game show host, who knows more about the sisters than she lets on, and whose manipulations drive the dramatic tension to a painful surrealistic peak.

“One sister is obsessed with the past, one with the future,” said Pipes. “Together, they meet in the present, they let go of their obsessions, and recognize what they have, which is each other.”

The play is about gentrification, but it doesn’t set up a simple conflict of Latin American culture under siege. Pipes, who is Latinx and African American, experienced gentrification in her own L.A. neighborhood, which was partly to her family’s benefit.

“We chose to sell our house, which was complicated,” said the playwright, who also directs, acts, and works in film. “We profited, we participated. On the one hand, the move was good: We could afford things that we couldn’t afford before. But also moving out of that neighborhood at that time constitutes a kind of cultural loss I didn’t understand when I was a kid.”

Her portrayal of Latinx life is nuanced. The sisters code-switch between their Spanish and Anglo personalities, and Julia’s attempts to contact her ancestors, with burning sage and chanted invocations, are played for comedy at the expense of the wannabe bruja.

“If it was a different play by a different playwright — say Garcia Lorca — then absolutely the spirits would come out of the walls and they would dance in the moonlight together,” said Pipes.

Yet there is something eerie happening in the house, especially when it veers into Twilight Zone territory in the fourth scene.

This was the first play Pipes wrote in graduate school, and the lukewarm reaction the first scene received from her teachers had an impact on the development of the show, in particular on the genesis of that surreal left turn.

“I brought in scene one, which looked essentially like scene one looks in the finished play,” she said, “and my teacher said ‘this is good, but what are you going to do that’s really fresh?’ So I went home in a blind rage and wrote scene four.”

The play, directed by Laurie Woolery, features Darilyn Castillo as Julia, Jacqueline Correa as Patricia and Marianna McClellan as Tessa.

Castillo, who also identifies as Afro-Latina, said “This is the first Latin role that I have ever been offered to play and I do not take this moment for granted. I am grateful to take this honorable position and to finally be able to express a part of myself that has been denied and not accepted by others.”

“Dream Hou$e” will have its world premiere on the smaller Hertz Stage at Alliance Theatre, Jan 28-Feb. 13. A filmed version of “Dream Hou$e” will also be available to stream online Feb. 11-27, on the Alliance’s website. In March the Alliance will also present staged readings for the four finalists in the Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition.

THEATER PREVIEW

“Dream Hou$e”

Jan. 28-Feb. 13. $25-$60. All audience members ages 12 and older must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test. Face masks are required at all times in the theater. Hertz Stage at the Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4600, alliancetheatre.org.