Delicacy and discontent mark Jerushia Graham’s solo exhibition

Caption Atlanta-based artist Jerushia Graham is featured in a solo show "Freedom Isn't Free" at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center Gallery. Her papercut work "From Where I Stand #2," is featured. Courtesy of Jerushia Graham Credit: Jerushia Graham Credit: Jerushia Graham

In addition to those striking portraits that can have the clean, graphic punch of block prints, the central motif in “Freedom Isn’t Free” is the American flag rendered literally and abstractly in cloth. The same simple lines that characterize her papercuts repeat in the rows of fabric in various shades of blue that form the ground against which Graham has sewn the word “Liberty.” That word is affixed to the background in a cursory mending stitch to emphasize the word as a kind of haphazard afterthought. Those stitched-on phrases, “Happiness” or “Life,” are the ideals that Graham, who grew up in a military family, has seen promised in the Declaration of Independence, but not always delivered — especially to Black Americans.

Caption "Capital Gains" quilted black and gray American flag with cowrie shells for stars. Accompanied by an excerpt from David Walker's Appeal (1829), by Jerushia Graham. Courtesy of Caroline Giddis Credit: Caroline Giddis Credit: Caroline Giddis

In many ways Graham’s solo exhibition is a welcome relief. It’s refreshing to see an artist tackling the divide between belief and reality that the American ideal can often represent, especially in the realm of social justice. After a year and a half of isolation and cataclysmic social upheaval, it is surprising to see so few local exhibitions digging deep into the pain, injustice and rage that defined 2020. Though devoid of anything as powerful as anger, there is a thread of discontent running through “Freedom Isn’t Free” in references to the slave trade, to the heavy burden borne by Black women and, as indicated from the enormous loads and babies toted by the women in two small “Exodus” papercuts, the toll of emigration.

The exhibition is a mix of more contemporary work and other pieces that are more than twenty years old. For an exhibition that doesn’t purport to be a retrospective, but more a themed show, that sampling of pieces from such a wide swath of time can make “Freedom Isn’t Free” feel at times unfocused and catchall. That lack of focus does a disservice to the ideas the artist is addressing. That is especially true when some of the earlier works feel markedly different in style and effect than Graham’s current work.

ART REVIEW

“Freedom Isn’t Free” by Jerushia Graham

Through Sept. 2. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays. Free. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center Gallery, 980 Briarcliff Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338, callanwolde.org

Bottom line: A talented Atlanta artist uses delicate papercuts to examine big issues of racial justice.