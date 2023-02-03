Bookshelf: 2023 Books All Georgians Should Read announced

Credit: Madville Publishing Credit: Madville Publishing

What Would Dolly Do? Dolly Parton has become so universally adored for her incredible talent as a songwriter and performer, not to mention her epic philanthropy and sparkling charm, that she’s practically achieved the status of a secular saint.

It’s only fitting that the people’s queen of country would inspire scores of poets to sing her praises. Enter “Let Me Say This: A Dolly Parton Poetry Anthology” (Madville Publishing, $20.95) edited by Atlanta poets Julie Bloemeke and Dustin Brookshire, which published last month.

In their introductions, Bloemeke and Brookshire express their shared loved of the Nashville songstress.

“Struck by her wit and wigs, her music and unabashed glitz, I saw Dolly’s embodiment of presence as an invitation to truth: to own one’s inimitable identity and self-expression,” Bloemeke writes. “Dolly championed boundaries and jest, executing both with aplomb and a sense of what was right.”

Brookshire recalls attending Parton’s 2011 concert in Alpharetta with Bloemeke. For the occasion, they wore “homemade shirts, pink scarves and butterfly stickers on our cheeks.”

Out of their devotion grew this anthology of poems featuring more than 50 contributors who share their passion. The poems range from humorous to poignant and touch on familiar topics, including Dollywood, “The Porter Wagoner Show,” Parton’s prodigious figure and hair, plus tons of “Jolene” references.

A second-grade boy dresses up as Parton for an elementary school assembly in Chad Frame’s “The Intimate Biography.” In Diamond Forde’s “The Great Equalizer,” someone plays a Parton record at a party. “Picture It: black kids turned bright bell of laughter. We pealed from the shadows, hee-hawing and hollering like we stumbled in the wrong bar but we ain’t scared…” Both poems speak to the woman’s universal appeal.

