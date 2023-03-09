Atlanta poet’s new collection explores what it feels like to not belong

“It was almost like I was telegraphing them,” Sadre-Orafai said about the writing process for “Dear Outsiders”. “Like someone was just telling me, and I was like OK. They’re nothing like the other books in form, voice and language.”

Sadre-Orafai’s fear of her parents’ death doesn’t stem from any looming illness, but is the result of how society treats people of color. She said the fear traces back to her childhood.

“I know it’s inevitable, so I’ve always, since I was a child, kind of experienced a lot of anticipatory grief, so the book was just my way of coming to terms with that,” Sadre-Orafai said. “Much like the narrators in the book, I grew up in the South and my dad is Iranian and my mom is Mexican, so I think that I’ve always felt on the outside, but then within our family there’s this kind of bond because everyone else is against you, so I think that kind of closeness and reliance (is something) I experienced early on because of how we were perceived in the communities we lived in”

She recalls being called slurs when she was younger because of her identity and having notes shoved in her locker that told her she’d burn in hell. Now, she deals with people constantly asking about her ethnicity and being screened for bomb residue when she goes to the airport. Sadre-Orafai said those experiences translate into the book’s penchant for cataloguing and listing items as a form of protection.

“After a while, you become hyper-vigilant and you’re always on the lookout for danger.”

That’s part of why her family is incredibly important to her. They provide one of the few spaces in which she feels safe. They make her feel like she belongs.

“I still identify as a daughter first, even though I’m a spouse, even though I’m a sister, even though I’m a stepmother,” Sadre-Orafai said. “I think that daughter role is just how I see myself, and so I think that’s also part of why losing my parents will be so hard for me because it’s like who are you. I wouldn’t be a daughter anymore.”

For others who’ve lacked a sense of belonging within society, Sadre-Orafai hopes they feel represented and accepted while reading “Dear Outsiders.”

“I do want people who are outsiders, who don’t fit in, who don’t belong to kind of find themselves in there. I read a lot of literature when I was young, and I was never in there. My experience was never in there, so I know what that can feel like.

IF YOU GO

Jenny Sadre-Orafai

3 p.m. Sunday, March 12. A Cappella Books, 208 Haralson Ave. NE, Atlanta. Free. Books will be available for purchase.