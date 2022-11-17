Anat Cohen, jazz clarinetist, finds inspiration from Tel Aviv to Rio

In an interview with the San Francisco Jazz Center she said that when she first visited Brazil in 2000 she only brought the more-portable clarinet and left the saxophone at home. She spent night after night sitting in with choro bands and breathing in the culture.

South American music and folkloric traditions brought her back to that original love. “I started to bring more and more clarinet into what I do,” she said, in an interview just after her plane arrived in New York. “I just said ‘you know what? I feel comfortable with this instrument, I feel I can be who I am.’ It’s my friend, it does what I want it to do, when I want it to do it. It’s a good team. And when I don’t take care of it enough, it tells me. It’s unforgiving.”

Credit: Yossi Zwecker Credit: Yossi Zwecker

So far, she’s been taking care of that clarinet. She’s been voted clarinetist of the year every year from 2008 to 2021 by the Jazz Journalists Association. On her Bandcamp page, she writes “The clarinet took over my life. I am happily surrendering.”

Cohen travels to Atlanta with the Quartetinho, which is pronounced “quar-te-CHIN-yo” and means “little quartet” in Portuguese. The group includes Cohen on clarinet and bass clarinet, Vitor Gonçalves (accordion and piano), Tal Mashiach (bass and seven-string guitar) and James Shipp (percussion, vibraphone, and electronics).

The group will play Brazilian songs, contemporary compositions, even a little Antonín Dvořák.

The breadth of the material is typical of Cohen’s approach. Her new album “Quartetinho” includes the bouncy original, “Louisiana,” an insouciant blues with sharp angles reminiscent of Thelonious Monk. Alongside that is the dreamy, majestic, accordion-enhanced “Going Home.” (That’s the Dvořák.)

Look elsewhere in her discography and you’ll find the 2017 album “Rosa dos Ventos” which she recorded with the Trio Brasileiro. That includes “Choro Pesado,” which combines Latin rhythms with ridiculously fleet-footed unison passages.

Her new ensemble is a sub-group of her Tentet, an ambitious 10-member ensemble of New York musicians that includes clarinet, baritone sax, trumpet, trombone, cello and vibraphone.

That group made a splash with its Grammy-nominated 2019 album “Triple Helix” which included a multi-part clarinet concerto. Cohen is also part of an all-woman jazz ensemble called Artemis.

Newark public radio station WBGO describes Cohen and her composing partner Oded Lev-Ari as part of a “renaissance” of Israeli jazz musicians, enlivening the New York scene.

Cohen’s jazz training began at home, as the middle child of three musical siblings. She continued that training at the famed Berklee College of Music.

The performance by Quartetinho restarts the Molly Blank Concert Series at the Breman Museum, which has been on hiatus for two years due to the pandemic. Other concerts in the series will include a March 19 performance by pianist Joe Alterman and his long-time collaborator saxophonist Houston Persons and an April 23 ensemble performance by a group of vocalists presenting the music of George and Ira Gershwin.

MUSIC PREVIEW

Anat Cohen and Quartetinho

4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Concert and reception, $18-$60. The Breman Museum, 1440 Spring St., Atlanta. 678-222-3732, thebreman.org.

. . . Benny Goodman, Lionel Hampton, Red Norvo