Are nurses paid well in Georgia? Here’s a breakdown

“In each state, we compared the average nursing salary to the average income to find the percentage difference. We then calculated how many hours nurses must work to afford rent.”

Business.org used the latest BLS data from May 2019 and data from the U.S. Census Bureau to compile their ranking.

Key findings included that nurses make 45% more than the average salary for other professions in the nation. Nurses in Hawaii are the top earners — they make 89% more than other professions with a total salary of $104,060. Last on the list is Washington D.C., where nurses only make 5.6% more than the average salary for all other careers. California, meanwhile, has the highest hourly wage — there, nurses make $54.44. The lowest wage per hour comes in South Dakota where nurses make almost half of what California makes at $28.63.

Credit: Business.org

Georgia came in at No. 27 on the list.

Nurses in the Peach State have an average salary of $69,590, which is nearly $20,000 higher than the average salary of other professions, or 40.2% more. To afford median rent, Georgia nurses must work 31.4 hours.

Across the nation, nurses work an average of 29.5 hours to be able to afford their rent for the month. To afford rent across the nation, professional workers must put in 42.7 hours of work. It requires 13.2 hours less of nursing work to afford monthly rent compared to the average profession.