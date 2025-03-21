Anchored in the storm: Trusting God when life shifts

Our world changed drastically in just a few months, and the first quarter of 2025 has been anything but smooth. For the first time in a long while, I find myself in a season of stillness — a time not to minister to others but to be ministered to. A season of leaning on God’s presence for every breath, often struggling to understand his plan.

Anyone who has walked with God long enough knows that transition and testing seasons can be difficult. These are the moments when the enemy of our souls attacks relentlessly, whispering lies and sowing doubt.

And so, we are left with a question.

Do we still believe? Or will we throw our hands up in despair?

This, my friend, is where the rubber meets the road — make no mistake.

What will I choose? What will you choose?

Will we believe the lies, or will we look back to remember God’s faithfulness, anchor our hearts in his truth and proclaim his promises over the storm?

When we see through heaven’s lenses, we recognize that testing refines us like fire, strengthens our roots and reveals the depth of our faith.

This morning, I woke as I have for months — trying to make sense of things that don’t add up. I opened my Bible, searching for an anchoring word for my wavering heart.

As I read the prophet Isaiah’s words to Israel, written before and during their Babylonian exile (586–539 B.C.E.), I was reminded of the many times God has rescued me in the past. As I highlighted the beloved and well-known verses that have carried me through past trials, I lifted my voice to the heavens and again proclaimed my trust.

The God who rescued, healed and provided is the same yesterday, today and forever.

Yahweh. The God of the Covenant. The one who cannot lie (Numbers 23:19). The one who spoke the stars into existence (Genesis 1:14–19). The one who commands the winds and waves, and they obey (Matthew 8:23–27). The same God who says over 300 times throughout Scripture, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.”

He is here. And even though I cannot see it, I trust that he is working.

If you are in a season of testing — if the winds and waves seem poised to take you under — know this: You are in good company.

Throughout history, the strongest men and women of faith endured trials that seemed beyond their strength.

The Bible describes Job as “blameless and upright, one who feared God and turned away from evil.” Yet, he suffered immense loss — his possessions, his family, his health.

David, “a man after God’s own heart,” endured anguish and persecution — even his own son sought to kill him.

The apostle Paul, who wrote a fourth of the New Testament, was God’s faithful servant yet faced constant opposition, beatings and imprisonment.

Each of these men experienced moments of despair. Each faced trials that tested the resilience of their faith. But what separates the victorious from those who leave little impact on God’s kingdom is their response.

They may stumble, but they do not stay down.

They may waver, but they do not walk away.

They endure, press forward and ultimately emerge victorious.

Indeed, you and I do not know what the future holds. But we do know this:

Our father loves us. We are called according to his purpose. And because of that, we can trust — without a shadow of a doubt — that he will work all things, even the fiercest storms, for our good and his ultimate glory.

“When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze. For I am the Lord your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior … ” Isaiah 43:2-3

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, podcaster and international speaker. Visit her new website: patriciaholbrook.com. For speaking engagements and comments, email patricia@patriciaholbrook.com.