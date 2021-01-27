NFL picks 3 honorary captains, Amanda Gorman for coin toss

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Wednesday that educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Marine veteran James Martin will take part in the coin toss Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida. The three were picked for embodying the NFL’s message of “It Takes All of Us” this season.

Explore The Weeknd to headline Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show

Gorman, the country’s first National Youth Poet Laureate, recited “The Hill We Climb” at the Biden inauguration Jan. 20. She will recite her poem about the trio’s impact before the game, which will be televised and shown inside Raymond James Stadium.