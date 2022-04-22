Allyson Felix is Making Waves for Expectant Mothers

Combined Shape Caption

Allyson Felix is Making Waves Off the Track.Olympian Allyson Felix, the most decorate athlete in the world announced she's retiring. .She's now helping shine a deeper light on the maternal struggle.Doctors had to rush to save Felix and her daughters life when she developed severe preeclampsia during pregnancy. .Now, Felix and her brand Saysh have come up with The Saysh Maternity Returns Policy .If you purchase a pair of Saysh Ones and your feet change in size due to pregnancy, they’ll send you a new pair.Maternal health is more than a changing shoe size. Felix hopes to be one of many voices to shine light on the matter