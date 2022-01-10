AJC Template for IG Promos

June 7, 1995.14-year-old Nacole Smith died after being raped and shot twice in the face, according to Atlanta police.For more than 26 years, her family prayed for answers, hopeful the person responsible would be found.The suspect identified by DNA died last year of natural causes, having never been charged, police say.“I never imagined this person would be deceased. So many unanswered questions I had for him. I’ll live with this pain for the rest of my life. Just take it one day at a time. There’s nothing more I can say right now.”, Acquanellia Smith, Nacole’s mother.Read on AJC.com, Answers, finally, but no justice in 1995 rape, murder of 14-year-old, family says, Story by Alexis StevensPhotos by Hyosub ShinVideo by Jessica Horne.More at the link in our bio@ajcnewsajc.com