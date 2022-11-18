Sleeping fewer than 5 hours linked to chronic diseases, study shows

Burning the midnight oil may seem harmless, but it could have dangerous consequences if you make it a habit. A recent study found older adults who sleep for fewer than five hours a night face an increased risk of developing a chronic illness compared to those who get at least seven hours to snooze.
The researchers studied 7,864 participants ages 50-70 over 25 years. Participants who reported receiving fewer than five hours of sleep at age 50 were associated with a higher risk of having 2 or more chronic conditions than people with at least seven hours of sleep. Shorter sleeping time was also shown to have a 20% increased risk of being diagnosed with an initial chronic condition.
The findings were published in the journal PLOS.
“Using a prospective design, our results show robust evidence of an association of short sleep duration with incident multimorbidity; this was the case for sleep duration measured either in mid or late life or trajectories of sleep duration between age 50 and 70,” study authors wrote.
The study found no association between getting more than nine hours of sleep and developing a chronic illness in healthy individuals. However, in older adults who already had a chronic condition, longer sleep was associated with a 35% increased risk of developing another chronic condition.
“There is evidence that those with multiple chronic illnesses may require more sleep for recuperation that is partly related to the burden of disease itself, thus contributing to the higher mortality with long sleep,” Robert Satriale, a doctor who specializes in pulmonology, critical care and sleep medicine at Philadelphia-based academic health system Temple Health, told Health.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends seven hours or more per night for adults under 60, seven to nine hours for adults ages 61-64, and seven to eight hours for adults over 65. Getting enough sleep lowers the risk of developing serious health conditions, reduces stress, and helps you make sound decisions, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Additionally, studies show disruptions to your sleep cycle have been linked to an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and healthy sleeping habits can reduce your risk. To promote healthy sleeping habits, follow a sleeping schedule, set an early bedtime that allows you to get at least seven hours of sleep, create a nightly routine to help you unwind, avoid electronics before bed, and make sure your bedroom is at a cool temperature.
