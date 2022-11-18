Sleeping fewer than 5 hours linked to chronic diseases, study shows

“There is evidence that those with multiple chronic illnesses may require more sleep for recuperation that is partly related to the burden of disease itself, thus contributing to the higher mortality with long sleep,” Robert Satriale, a doctor who specializes in pulmonology, critical care and sleep medicine at Philadelphia-based academic health system Temple Health, told Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends seven hours or more per night for adults under 60, seven to nine hours for adults ages 61-64, and seven to eight hours for adults over 65. Getting enough sleep lowers the risk of developing serious health conditions, reduces stress, and helps you make sound decisions, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Additionally, studies show disruptions to your sleep cycle have been linked to an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and healthy sleeping habits can reduce your risk. To promote healthy sleeping habits, follow a sleeping schedule, set an early bedtime that allows you to get at least seven hours of sleep, create a nightly routine to help you unwind, avoid electronics before bed, and make sure your bedroom is at a cool temperature.

