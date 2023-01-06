Date night activities for couples over 50

Explore Bowling unites a diverse base of participants

Have a movie night

Though streaming has become the newfangled way to consume cinema, there’s still some magic to taking in drama, comedy, or action on the big screen. The movie theater provides an alternative to at-home movie night with reclining, stadium seating, and state-of-the-art sounds and views.

The benefits of a movie date night can also impact both intellectual and emotional development, according to psychology researchers. A study conducted by the University College London and Vue Cinema explored those physiological effects of movie watching. Participants in the study while watching “Aladdin” experienced elevated heart rates due to extended mental focus on the film. Having a focused and shared activity have been shown to have longterm benefits on productivity, brain function, focus and memory.

“What we know from previous work is that when people demonstrate synchronized physiological responses like this, they also show stronger social and emotional bonds,” said study leader Joseph Devlin, UCL professor of Cognitive Neuroscience and Vice Dean of Innovation and Enterprise, Faculty of Brain Sciences.

