Cozy fun for chilly weather: Things to do with grandkids this week

It’s not all that cold just yet, but these warm entertainment options will set the right tone for the rest of the snuggly season:

Atlanta Ice Forum Public Ice Skating

Monday-Sunday. Session times vary, so call to confirm. $6 for kids 5 and under, $12 general admission. $6 skate rental. Atlanta Ice Forum, 2300 Satellite Blvd., Duluth. 770-813-1010.

Take to the ice in autumn and you may have an active hobby to share the rest of the winter. Grandparents who are established skaters can join the kids and show ‘em how it’s done. If not, it’s fun to call encouragement from the rinkside. As for the cozy part, warm up afterward with hot beverages and treats from the onsite Breakaway Grill.

Atlanta History Center Toddler Storytime

10-10:40 a.m. or 11-11:40 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 1. Kids $8, adults $15. Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta.

Reading aloud together is a cozy time at its best, and this event designed for the little ones ages 1-5 also promotes a message of kindness. The kindness-themed craft and music are fun for all, too.

Irish Tea with the Consult General of Ireland in Atlanta

10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Nov. 4. Tickets start at $40. Atlanta Irish Fest, Roswell Historic Hall, 972 Alpharetta St., Roswell

Traditional Irish tea in a fancy setting awaits at this Atlanta Irish Fest session.

You may wish to take that special, fanciful teen or tween for a tea-for-two bucket list experience. Or, organize the whole family and take advantage of the discount for a table of eight.

Part of the draw is spending time in the company of Caoimhe Ní Chonchúir, Consul General of Ireland in Atlanta, who hails from Dublin. But the ultimate attraction is probably those tea cakes, sandwiches, and scones — especially the intricate baked goods from Chef Thomas McKeon of the Hyatt Regency Atlanta and Chef Judith McLoughline of the Shamrock and Peach.

If you can’t make the tea but relish Irish heritage, you may enjoy some other events that are part of Irish Fest Atlanta Nov. 3-6. Review the lineup here.

Painting With a Twist Family Day - Snowman

2-4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 5. $29. Painting With a Twist, 178 Crogan St., Ste 230, Lawrenceville.

Finally, a paint and sip event where ages 5 and up are encouraged to come, and at a reduced rate, no less.

You’ll be painting a 16 x 20 canvas with a sweet Georgia Snowman theme under the watchful eye of helpful instructor Ximena Ovando. It’s a chance to encourage creativity, but expect lots of questions about potential snowfall in the Atlanta area from the younger set.

You’re welcome to bring your own beverages for all to sip, but only the 21-and-up attendees can imbibe wine or other adult beverages.