On stage for all ages: Things to do with grandkids this week

A GREAT TIME WITH THE GRANDKIDS
By Rose Kennedy – for the AJC
15 minutes ago

Attending live performances in the Atlanta area can enrich your grandchildren’s lives and expand their horizons. But an age-appropriate experience is key.

If you love music and local theater, here are prime opportunities to introduce a tot, teen, or all-ages group of kids to the magic of stage shows:

ExploreRegister now for next week’s Aging in Atlanta event

Mania: The ABBA Tribute

7:15 or 10 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10. $30 and up at 7:15, $24.50 and up late show. Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Rd., Atlanta.

A tween or teen may love the glitzy, heartfelt hit music of ‘70s Swedish pop disco group ABBA. This particular tribute band began in London’s West End in 1999 and is considered the best.

To refresh your memory, consider watching one of the ABBA-centric “Mama Mia” movies in preparation.

And if you ooze confidence and can take a bit of ribbing, also get out your old snapshots and show the grandkids your hair and clothing from the first time you were an ABBA fan. All hail disco — here you go again.

Buy tickets here.

ExploreHere comes the holiday season: 6 festive things to do in November

STOMP at Byers Theatre

8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10, and 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11. $46.35-$94.80. Byers Theatre, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.

Whether you’ve seen it dozens of times, have always wanted to, or are somewhere in between the two extremes, STOMP never gets old — nor is it ever the same twice.

The rejuvenating, rhythmic, and fascinating stage show combines elements of theater, dance and music.

The Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center presents the national touring group as they riff off of everyday objects like brooms and trashcans.

Even a jaded teenager or can’t-sit-still elementary schooler may be mesmerized by the energy and creativity of the powerful beats.

Purchase tickets here.

Knock, Knock at Alliance Theater

11 a.m. Friday, Nov.10; 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov.11; 9:45 a.m. or 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12. $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-17, 0-5 free. Selig Family Black Box at Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta.

This is the rare time that a live theater not only welcomes the pre-K set to the audience but has crafted a show with them in mind. Not only is it full of zany characters and a sense of community, it’s set during the holidays.

What’s behind that door? You and chortling tots will find out, and you may get to do some knock-knocking yourselves as part of the performance.

“Knock, Knock” is aimed at those ages 0-5 and their adults in charge, but older siblings are welcome to attend.

Purchase tickets here.

About the Author

Rose Kennedy
Editors' Picks

Credit: Katheryn Houghton/KFF Health News

‘Worse than people can imagine’: Medicaid ‘unwinding’ breeds chaos in states3h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: McCormick snubs Greene with U.S. House censure resolution
1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Cobb schools spent $1 million on redistricting lawsuit, records show
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

Teen dies week after 4 shot near Georgia State University campus
15h ago

Credit: John Spink

Teen dies week after 4 shot near Georgia State University campus
15h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Analyzing Braves’ decisions on Charlie Morton, Eddie Rosario, others
10h ago
The Latest

5 military museums you can’t miss visiting this season
Cardio, weights and the right foods: Keys to staying healthy over 50
Racquetball numbers have dwindled, but diehards still promote the game
Featured

Credit: AP

Plenty now on line for Yellow Jackets when they visit Clemson
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top