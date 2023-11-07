On stage for all ages: Things to do with grandkids this week

If you love music and local theater, here are prime opportunities to introduce a tot, teen, or all-ages group of kids to the magic of stage shows:

Mania: The ABBA Tribute

7:15 or 10 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10. $30 and up at 7:15, $24.50 and up late show. Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Rd., Atlanta.

A tween or teen may love the glitzy, heartfelt hit music of ‘70s Swedish pop disco group ABBA. This particular tribute band began in London’s West End in 1999 and is considered the best.

To refresh your memory, consider watching one of the ABBA-centric “Mama Mia” movies in preparation.

And if you ooze confidence and can take a bit of ribbing, also get out your old snapshots and show the grandkids your hair and clothing from the first time you were an ABBA fan. All hail disco — here you go again.

Buy tickets here.

STOMP at Byers Theatre

8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10, and 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11. $46.35-$94.80. Byers Theatre, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.

Whether you’ve seen it dozens of times, have always wanted to, or are somewhere in between the two extremes, STOMP never gets old — nor is it ever the same twice.

The rejuvenating, rhythmic, and fascinating stage show combines elements of theater, dance and music.

The Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center presents the national touring group as they riff off of everyday objects like brooms and trashcans.

Even a jaded teenager or can’t-sit-still elementary schooler may be mesmerized by the energy and creativity of the powerful beats.

Purchase tickets here.

Knock, Knock at Alliance Theater

11 a.m. Friday, Nov.10; 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov.11; 9:45 a.m. or 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12. $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-17, 0-5 free. Selig Family Black Box at Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta.

This is the rare time that a live theater not only welcomes the pre-K set to the audience but has crafted a show with them in mind. Not only is it full of zany characters and a sense of community, it’s set during the holidays.

What’s behind that door? You and chortling tots will find out, and you may get to do some knock-knocking yourselves as part of the performance.

“Knock, Knock” is aimed at those ages 0-5 and their adults in charge, but older siblings are welcome to attend.

Purchase tickets here.