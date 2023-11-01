Register now for next week’s Aging in Atlanta event

Do you want to learn about aging well in Atlanta? Then you should join The Atlanta-Journal Constitution for a fun and informative event in Lawrenceville!

The AJC is committed to facilitating conversations on the topics important to aging in Atlanta and providing you with resources to live your best life. As we continue our eighth year producing content focused on subjects of specific interest to the 55+ community, we’re looking forward to seeing you Thursday, November 9, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Gwinnett Technical College. Kroger is our presenting sponsor.

Register now for free and you can see local experts cover all the hot topics. Doors open promptly at 10:30 a.m. and then you can begin checking in.

Returning panelists include Lateefah Watford, MD, Doctor of Psychiatry - Kaiser Permanente, Nakia Vaughn, Medicare Advantage Sales Specialist - Kaiser Permanente, Deanna McEwen, Pharm.D., Kroger Pharmacist with Kroger Health’s Atlanta Division, and Shannon Pawley, J.D., LL.M., Attorney & CEO at The Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm.

Topics will range from local activities to asset protection and staying healthy. Plus, lunch will be served and parking is free thanks to our generous sponsors.

And be sure to catch our special sections in the Sunday paper on Nov. 12, and Dec. 10.

To register, visit ajc.com/agingevents where you can view the schedule of events.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Aging in Atlanta November event

Thursday, November 9, 2023

11 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.

Gwinnett Technical College: 5150 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville

About the Author

Kiersten Willis is a Georgia-born native specialist for the revenue content team with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Responsible for helping to fulfill sponsorships, she also works on advertorial content and manages the Aging in Atlanta special print section. She's a graduate of the University of Georgia.

