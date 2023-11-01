Here comes the holiday season: 6 festive things to do in November

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Catch some holiday spirit

Stone Mountain Park Christmas

2-9 p.m. now-Tuesday, Jan. 2 on weekends and school holidays. Ticket prices can vary by day. Adult tickets are $24.99-$49.99 and child tickets, for ages 3-11, are $24.99- $44.99. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407. stonemountainpark.com/activity/events/stone-mountain-christmas

Enjoy year-round park attractions like the Summit Skyride and Scenic Railroad, or hike up Stone Mountain, during the day, then celebrate the holidays in the evening. As the sun goes down, you’ll find festive music and millions of lights. Certain holiday characters often make an appearance and family-friendly shows provide plenty of entertainment.

“The Nutcracker”

Times vary. Friday, Nov. 24-Sunday, Nov. 26. Tickets are $21 per person and everyone two and older requires a ticket. Gas South Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500 gassouthdistrict.com/events/detail/the-nutcracker-neab

Presented by the Northeast Atlanta Ballet, this well-known performance is a classic rendition of “The Nutcracker.” Clara and the Nutcracker Prince set off on an adventure through the Land of Snowflakes and Kingdom of Sweets. The music, choreography, costumes, and sets come together to create an enchanting evening for the whole family, both young and old.

IllumiNights at the Zoo

5:30-9:30 p.m. with the last entry at 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20-Sunday, Jan. 14. General admission tickets range from $17.99-$24.99 based on age and date. Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave SE, Atlanta. 404-624-9453 zooatlanta.org/event/illuminights

The IllumiNights Chinese Lantern Festival at Zoo Atlanta celebrates the inspiration that can come from nature. After dark, more than 100 lanterns alight, representing plant life and animals that are both real and imagined. Each hand-painted lantern lights your way as you walk through the zoo. Make sure to stop for some hot cocoa and roast marshmallows by the fire as you explore. Zoo members can purchase preview tickets for Thursday, Nov. 16-Sunday, Nov. 19.

Christmas Tree Lighting & Santa on the Square

4-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30. Free admission. Glover Park, 50 N. Park Square, Marietta. mariettaga.gov/208/Christmas-Tree-Lighting-Santa-on-the-Squ

The City of Marietta’s annual Christmas tree lighting welcomes Santa to the square. He and the mayor will officially light the Christmas tree, but festivities begin before this special event. Throughout the evening, you’ll hear local choirs perform and can even write a letter to Santa. An ugly holiday sweater parade will also take place prior to Santa’s arrival and the tree lighting.

Start your holiday shopping

Piedmont Holiday Gift Market

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26. Free admission. Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive, Atlanta, affps.com

Emphasizing visual arts and holiday gifts, the Piedmont Holiday Gift Market supports local artists while giving you a venue to get your holiday shopping done. Up to 100 handcrafters will offer up their unique pieces. You’ll find everything from photos and paintings to leatherwork, blown glass and jewelry. Festive music and hot cocoa will add some holiday flare.