X

Be kind to animals: Things to do with grandkids this week

A Great Time with the Grandkids
By Rose Kennedy, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Who better than a grandparent to introduce today’s youth to the wide, wonderful world of animals? These activities emphasize respect for all creatures great and small, with a message that’s also upbeat and joyous.

If a young animal lover is in your sphere, they’ll revel in the up-close-and-personal experiences — and so will you.

Storybook Tales at Zoo Atlanta

11:45 a.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Free with zoo admission: free for kids ages 2 or younger and starts at $21.70 for kids ages 3-11 and at $25.20 for seniors ages 65 and up. Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta.

Geared toward ages 3-6, these stories will lead to intrigue for the little ones establishing their love for animals. The books also convey a message of human responsibilities towards our furry, feathery, or slithery friends.

The books selected by the zoo’s education team will help you get ideas for what to read aloud next with the young grands, whether you’re the voice or the new readers in the family do the honors.

Blue Whales: Return of the Giants 3D at Giant Screen Theater

Screening times to be announced daily starting Thursday, May 25. Included with an admission price of $25.95 for adults 13-64, $24.95 for seniors 65+, $23.95 for kids ages 3-12, and free for kids 2 or younger. Fernbank Museum, 767 Clifton Rd., Atlanta.

Tots, tweens and teens will be mesmerized by this splashy movie premiering at Fernbank Museum and nationwide in select theaters.

Shown on the giant screen in 3D, “Blue Whales: Return of the Giants” shares the inspiring story of the blue whales’ journey back from the brink of extinction.

The visual documentation from two scientific expeditions brings the spectacular mammals to life on the screen, from their eating and swimming patterns to the bonding between mothers and their calves. Awww!

Birds of Prey show at Historic Banning Mills

10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27. Free for ages 4 and younger, $7 for ages 5 years old and up. Historic Banning Mills, 205 Horseshoe Dam Rd., Whitesburg.

The host venue has a mission to preserve the ecosystem of the Snake Creek Gorge and Chattahoochee watershed areas, and this demonstration of live birds of prey may encourage you and your young kinfolks to join in the mission.

Presented by Master Falconer Dale Arrowood of Winged Ambassadors, the show includes information about Georgia-specific birds of prey including bald eagles, along with flight demonstrations.

About the Author

Rose Kennedy
