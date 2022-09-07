West Georgia Cardiology event to celebrate nonagenarian patients

The event will include a live music performance from the Trojan Trebles — an all-female ensemble from Carrollton High School. The performers will sing music to remind them of the popular music they grew up with. Additionally, volunteers from the University of West Georgia will participate in the event to emphasize intergenerational contact.

“The 90 Plus Club’s celebration is just one of the many factors that make the West Georgia Cardiology practice distinct as well as the Rouse Foundation because the vision for the practice and foundation really focuses on empowering the total person, mind, body and spirit,” Rouse said.

“And this is another way of giving back to our community (and) making those in our communities — specifically those who are 90 and older who are part of the practice — feel as special, valued and treasured as they definitely deserve.”

Event details

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

West Georgia Cardiology: 129 Bankhead Hwy, Carrollton.

Contact: sbraxton@westgacardiology.com

