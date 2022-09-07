West Georgia Cardiology event to celebrate nonagenarian patients

This weekend, West Georgia Cardiology is hosting a celebration for patients who are 90 and older. The event is in partnership with the Rouse Foundation.
The 90 Plus Club honors nonagenarians’ contributions to the community. West Georgia Cardiology patients ages 90 and older are invited to collect a gift bag filled with treats and a Walmart gift card, view an antique display, and receive recognition for their milestone.
“Since the COVID pandemic, we’ve had to change our format due to safety precautions, health issues and social distancing,” Steven Braxton, Practice Administrator at West Georgia Cardiology told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “This year, what we’re trying to do is do it a little differently by hosting a drive-thru event …. Instead of a luncheon, we are giving them a gift card, but we’re also passing out the certificates and awards that we’ve passed out previously.”
Inspired by his mother’s story and wisdom, West Georgia Cardiology and Rouse Foundation founder Dr. Charlie Rouse wanted to find a way to honor the achievements of the clinic’s nonagenarian patients. Since 2016, the Rouse Foundation has been holding annual celebrations for the 90 Plus Club to shed light on their experiences and contributions.
“I used to work with seniors, and they shared with me they just often feel left out of the picture. Each year we try to (recognize our seniors),” vice president of the Rouse Foundation, Deirdre Rouse told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The event will include a live music performance from the Trojan Trebles — an all-female ensemble from Carrollton High School. The performers will sing music to remind them of the popular music they grew up with. Additionally, volunteers from the University of West Georgia will participate in the event to emphasize intergenerational contact.
“The 90 Plus Club’s celebration is just one of the many factors that make the West Georgia Cardiology practice distinct as well as the Rouse Foundation because the vision for the practice and foundation really focuses on empowering the total person, mind, body and spirit,” Rouse said.
“And this is another way of giving back to our community (and) making those in our communities — specifically those who are 90 and older who are part of the practice — feel as special, valued and treasured as they definitely deserve.”
Event details
1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
West Georgia Cardiology: 129 Bankhead Hwy, Carrollton.
Contact: sbraxton@westgacardiology.com
