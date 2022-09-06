Report: Only 8% of companies include age in their DEI statements

“Older workers are a great value to employers,” said AARP vice president of financial resilience programming Susan Weinstock on the website.

“Employers are looking for people with soft skills, like being good with teamwork or collaboration or being able to write well. These are skills older workers have developed through their years of experience.”

Ways to include age diversity in your workplace

In order to incorporate age diversity in work environments, there are a few things that can be done.

Reevaluate protocols and diversity statements

Review your company protocols, hiring and diversity statements that ensure inclusivity of all ages. When reviewing hiring practices AARP says to avoid using words that come across as ageist such as “fresh,” or “high energy.” The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization also recommends including age in anti-bias training and avoid reinforcing stereotypes.

“Returnships”

Companies can also offer “returnships,” which are are paid internships for adults who may have left the workforce for a few years. They can give seniors the opportunity to navigate a career change, explore a return back into work, and add their knowledge to the workforce, according to social impact company NationSwell.

Include a mentorship program

Mentorship benefits the mentor and mentee and allows older adults to impart their knowledge to younger generations. Younger mentees can help give mentors a perspective they may not have considered. Companies such as National Geographic and Bain & Co. offer impact-driven mentorship programs.

“Mentoring is not just for long-term career progress, it is also about building networks, acquiring specific point-in-time skills, and filling in gaps in expertise or knowledge as you progress from role to role,” Amy Philbrook, head of Diversity and Inclusion at Fidelity Investments Inc., told Bizwomen.

