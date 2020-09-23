Sign up for AJC’s Aging in Atlanta livestream event

Whether you’re concerned with managing your prescriptions, finances or health concerns amid the pandemic, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Aging in Atlanta virtual event has the information you need.
During this unprecedented time of social distancing, the AJC is here to help you stay emotionally connected and informed. Join our exclusive Aging in Atlanta virtual event on Facebook and YouTube.
» RELATED: How the coronavirus outbreak may impact your retirement plans
For the past 8 seasons, the AJC has brought its popular Aging in Atlanta event series to your local community, providing you with resources to live your best senior life in metro Atlanta. The upcoming event will be held virtually at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, via a livestream but will be available to watch later on ajc.com/aging.
Kroger is the presenting sponsor for the event which also features speakers from Wellstar Health System and other sponsors followed by a Q&A session.
Speaker topics include accessing priority immunizations for seniors, Medicare 2021, financial planning and more.
To RSVP for the event, visit www.ajc.com/agingevents or call 404-526-5044. By registering for each event, you will have a chance to win a $50 Kroger gift card. We also encourage you to submit questions on the topics above for our speaker panel.
DETAILS
AJC Aging in Atlanta Livestream 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 AJC Facebook or AJC YouTube