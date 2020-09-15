Retiring in Georgia: 6 tips for starting a second career

Remember your childhood.

Investopia.com also suggests remembering what you dreamed of having as a career when you were a child or young adult. This may be your chance to fulfill a long-standing passion.

Be honest about your time commitment.

Consider your retirement goals as a whole to help determine whether a full-time second career is what you’re looking for, newretirement.com says. If you want to have time to travel, pursue your hobbies more seriously or spend regular time with your grandkids each week, part-time may be a better choice than working 40 or more hours a week.

Consider furthering your education or training.

Depending on the requirements for your second career and the experience you already have, you might need more training or education. If that’s the case, consider whether classes at Georgia colleges could help. The state’s colleges, including those that are a part of the University System of Georgia, let seniors age 62 and over take classes at little or no cost under certain circumstances.

Pursue funding if you’re opening a business.

If it’s your dream to become an entrepreneur, Kiplinger.com recommends checking to see if you qualify for a business loan from a bank or one that’s backed by the Small Business Administration. You can also try searching for government grants for small businesses at grants.gov. And for a more out-of-the-box source of funding, try Kickstarter to find supporters who will fund your business in exchange for a perk such as a sample.

Don’t forget a second career’s impact on your Social Security benefits.

Depending on when you retire from your first job, your social security benefits may either increase or decrease if you get back into the workforce, according to The Motley Fool. Take the time to do these calculations to the best of your ability before making a decision about your second career.