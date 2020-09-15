Retiring in Georgia: 6 tips for starting a second career

When you retire, you may find that you don’t want to give up everything that your career provides. You might find yourself craving more social contact or missing the ability to work on something meaningful. Or maybe you’ve always wanted to pursue a different career path but found yourself feeling locked into your previous job.
Many seniors decide to carve out a second or “encore” career after retiring from their primary jobs. About 39% of men age 65 to 69 are participating in the work force this year, compared to 28% in 1995, according to kiplinger.com. Rates for women in the same age group have risen to 30% this year from 17% in 1995.
If that’s something you might be interested in, the following tips can help you find a satisfying second career:
Start while you’re still employed.
It can be easier to plan a second career while you’re still working at your previous one, Art Koff, founder of retiredbrains.com, told Investopedia.com. That way, you can maximize your contacts and networking to help broaden opportunities for your next career.
Remember your childhood.
Investopia.com also suggests remembering what you dreamed of having as a career when you were a child or young adult. This may be your chance to fulfill a long-standing passion.
Be honest about your time commitment.
Consider your retirement goals as a whole to help determine whether a full-time second career is what you’re looking for, newretirement.com says. If you want to have time to travel, pursue your hobbies more seriously or spend regular time with your grandkids each week, part-time may be a better choice than working 40 or more hours a week.
Consider furthering your education or training.
Depending on the requirements for your second career and the experience you already have, you might need more training or education. If that’s the case, consider whether classes at Georgia colleges could help. The state’s colleges, including those that are a part of the University System of Georgia, let seniors age 62 and over take classes at little or no cost under certain circumstances.
Pursue funding if you’re opening a business.
If it’s your dream to become an entrepreneur, Kiplinger.com recommends checking to see if you qualify for a business loan from a bank or one that’s backed by the Small Business Administration. You can also try searching for government grants for small businesses at grants.gov. And for a more out-of-the-box source of funding, try Kickstarter to find supporters who will fund your business in exchange for a perk such as a sample.
Don’t forget a second career’s impact on your Social Security benefits.
Depending on when you retire from your first job, your social security benefits may either increase or decrease if you get back into the workforce, according to The Motley Fool. Take the time to do these calculations to the best of your ability before making a decision about your second career.