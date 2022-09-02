ajc logo
A simple balancing test may predict how long you’ll live

The Benefits of Perfecting Your Balance.Whether you’re an athlete, work from home or in retirement age...Perfecting you balance has many benefits at any age.Here are some benefits to perfecting your balance.Reversing age-related loss of balance.Preventing falls and injuries. .Quicker recovery from injuries. .Improving coordination. .Helping improve your balance will help lower the risk of lower back pain, knee issues and more.

Aging in Atlanta
By Anagha Ramakrishnan, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

Have you tried seeing how long you can stand on one foot? Research shows why you may want to.

A recent study published in the British Medical Journal showed how balancing on one foot for 10 seconds could predict how long you’ll live. The study found that those who failed a 10-second balance test were 84% more likely to die in the next seven years compared to those who passed the test. According to Prevention, researchers did not take into account factors such as physical activity, diet, smoking, falls or medication use.

ExploreIf you can’t do the sitting-rising test, you may need more exercise

Researchers studied 1,702 people between the ages of 51 and 75 from 2008 to 2020. After a follow-up of seven years, researchers discovered that 17.5% of participants who failed the test died while 4.6% of participants who passed the test had died.

“We regularly need to stay in a one-legged posture, to move out of a car, to climb, or to descend a step or stairs and so on,” lead study author Claudio Gil Soares Araújo, M.D., Ph.D., told Health. “So not having this ability or being afraid of doing so, is likely related to loss of autonomy and, in consequence, less exercise and the snowball starts.”

Loss of balance poses a serious issue for older adults.

According to the World Health Organization, 684,000 individuals worldwide die each year from falls, and those over 60 have the greatest number of fatal falls. The deterioration of sensory systems as you age can cause issues with balance, according to an article published in the journal Frontiers.

Luckily, balance can be improved. Harvard Health reported exercises such as walking and strength training can reduce the risk of falling.

ExploreYou don’t have to go far to get a little wellness

There are several balancing exercises you can incorporate into your daily schedule. WebMD recommends these simple exercises for older adults:

  • Stand on one foot.
  • Hold the tree pose by holding your hands together and placing one foot against your other thigh.
  • Practice a tightrope walk by walking on a line of tape on your floor.
  • Pose like a flamingo by raising one alternating foot to your hip at a time and increasing speed as you become more comfortable.
  • Practice 30-second lunges for each leg at least five times.

When initially practicing these exercises make sure you are by a wall or using a chair for stability. Ask a friend or family member to help with your exercises or make sure someone is nearby. Be sure to check with your doctor to see which exercises could best benefit you.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.

Anagha Ramakrishnan
