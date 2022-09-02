A simple balancing test may predict how long you’ll live

According to the World Health Organization, 684,000 individuals worldwide die each year from falls, and those over 60 have the greatest number of fatal falls. The deterioration of sensory systems as you age can cause issues with balance, according to an article published in the journal Frontiers.

Luckily, balance can be improved. Harvard Health reported exercises such as walking and strength training can reduce the risk of falling.

There are several balancing exercises you can incorporate into your daily schedule. WebMD recommends these simple exercises for older adults:

Stand on one foot.

Hold the tree pose by holding your hands together and placing one foot against your other thigh.

Practice a tightrope walk by walking on a line of tape on your floor.

Pose like a flamingo by raising one alternating foot to your hip at a time and increasing speed as you become more comfortable.

Practice 30-second lunges for each leg at least five times.

When initially practicing these exercises make sure you are by a wall or using a chair for stability. Ask a friend or family member to help with your exercises or make sure someone is nearby. Be sure to check with your doctor to see which exercises could best benefit you.

