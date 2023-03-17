X

Register now: The year’s first Aging in Atlanta event is coming soon

Aging in Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Join us live, in person, at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre this month!

Are you interested in learning about fun activities happening around metro Atlanta? What about estate planning or managing prescriptions? Then join The Atlanta-Journal Constitution for a fun and informative event on aging well in Atlanta!

The AJC is committed to facilitating conversations on the topics important to aging in Atlanta and providing you with resources to live your best life. As we continue our eighth year producing content focused on subjects of specific interest to the 55+ community, we’re also looking forward to seeing you in person Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Kroger is the presenting sponsor.

Register for free now so you can see local experts cover all the hot topics.

Panelists include Ann Whitaker, RDN, LD, CDE, CCP, Manager of Nutrition and Clinical Patient Education at Kaiser Permanente, and returning panelists Deanna McEwen, Pharm.D., Kroger Pharmacist with Kroger Health’s Atlanta Division, and Shannon Pawley, J.D., LL.M., Attorney & CEO at The Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm.

Topics will include fun events around town, asset protection, prescription management, immunizations, and aging well in place.

We’re hosting quarterly events across metro Atlanta this year — and you don’t want to miss what we have in store. Plus, lunch will be served and parking is free thanks to our generous sponsors.

And be sure to catch our special sections in the Sunday paper on April 2, May 7, June 11, August 13, Sept. 10, Oct. 8, Nov.12, and Dec. 10.

To register, visit ajc.com/agingevents where you can also submit questions for speakers in advance.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Aging in Atlanta spring event

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre: 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy, Atlanta

About the Author

Kiersten Willis is a Georgia-born native specialist for the revenue content team with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Responsible for helping to fulfill sponsorships, she also works on advertorial content and manages the Aging in Atlanta special print section. She's a graduate of the University of Georgia.

