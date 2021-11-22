Georgia most affordable state for assisted living communities

”There is no cheap way of paying for it,” David Mendels, director of planning at Creative Financial Concepts in New York, told CNBC.

Many seniors “self-insure” the costs, paying directly from savings or a retirement account, getting a reverse mortgage or selling off assets to fund assisted living. Others look to family support, or long-term care insurance to pay the bill. But as long-term care insurance costs continue to rise, fewer and fewer rely on it. The industry experienced a 60% drop in sales from 2012 to 2018, CNBC reported.

No matter how you plan to fund aging gracefully, the figures are clear: Start saving now.