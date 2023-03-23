Play pickleball and back children’s brain tumor research in April

On Sunday, April 16, Ian’s Friends Foundation will host its 2nd Annual IFF Pickleball Open at the Atlanta Pickleball Center. The Atlanta-based pediatric brain tumor research organization invites spectators and pickleball pros to the event, which will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The charity tournament is open to players of all levels and ages.

Proceeds from the tournament will help IFF’s mission of funding innovative, targeted research for new therapeutic methodologies for treating and curing pediatric brain tumors. That mission began in 2006 when the organization’s founders Phil and Cheryl Yagoda’s son Ian was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor at the age of 2. An estimated 5,900 children were estimated to be diagnosed with brain tumors in 2022. Brain tumors receive less than 1% of funding from the National Institute of Health, according to an IFF press release.