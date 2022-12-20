The 4 P’s of preventing injuries when playing pickleball

P is for pickleball, but Mayo Clinic hand and wrist surgeon Dr. Sanj Kakar said there are four other P’s that players should remember to avoid injury.

“No. 1: You have to have proper stretching. When we get on the pickleball court, we think it’s a smaller court. It’s a slower sport. We don’t have to stretch. And forget about hand and wrist injuries, we see so many Achilles tendon injuries,” Kakar said. “Proper stretching starts from the feet up. And that includes the lower extremities, the back, the neck and the upper extremities.”