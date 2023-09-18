One last splash: Things to do with grandkids this week

There are two opportunities to get in the water this weekend
A GREAT TIME WITH THE GRANDKIDS
By Rose Kennedy – for the AJC
52 minutes ago
The calendar may say summer’s over soon, but the thermometer is still calling for dipping and splashing in the water in and around Atlanta.

Of course, most Atlanta pools and splash parks are closed for the season, but you still have options for outdoor adventure. Indulge the grandkids and catch one last water frolic at these three locations:

Wade in the spillway along Vickery Creek Trail

Dawn to sunset, free admission, Vickery Creek Trail 95 Mill St., Roswell.

Part of one of the top river hiking trails along the Chattahoochee River, the Roswell Mill/Vickery Creek Waterfall is an appealing place to walk and hike with kids of all ages. Scenery includes a covered bridge, Civil War mill ruins and a waterfall spilling from a dam.

You can also cool off if you’re super careful. The spillway is ideal for wading, but the rocks are slippery and the water can be fast, so you’ll want to ensure young kids have life vests and teens and tweens don’t jump or dive. Water shoes are a good option, too.

Park officials emphasize that while splashing and wading are allowed, people undertake all such activities at their own risk. The park closes at dusk.

All the fuss pays off though, with the rush of cool water and the appealing views. Leashed pups are welcome, too.

Other pluses include eye-catching backdrops for family selfies and park-supplied restrooms.

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands Water Park

11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 23-24, $34.99 with promo code COKE23, Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, 7650 Lanier Islands Pkwy., Buford.

This is the last weekend for high-thrills and lazy floating at the regional Margaritaville Water Park, so don’t delay.

Along with the water slides, wave pools, obstacle course, and foam parties, the lakeside offers an easy opportunity to share your memories of Jimmy Buffett (or at least a song or two).

Buy tickets here.

Terminus Wake Aqua Park session

50-minute sessions by reservation between 1-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24, $28, Terminus Wake Park, 171 LakePoint Pkwy., Cartersville.

Georgia’s first full-scale cable wake facility engineered for beginners to experts and all ages 5 and up also hosts an inflatable water obstacle park — and it’s still open past Labor Day with limited hours.

The on-water adventure includes slides, trampolines, swings, and balance beams. It’s a particularly appealing way to burn off some of that school-week indoor energy.

Join the fun and take plenty of sunscreen and drinking water.

Book a session here.

Rose Kennedy
