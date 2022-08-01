Neill Blake turns grief into action, advocacy for mental health

Combined Shape Caption 220711 Austell, Ga.: Neill Blake takes a brief question and answer at the conclusion of her presentation which included her personal story of living with a loved one who suffers from mental illness. Blake's son David died by suicide in 2018 after a long battle with depression. Profile of Neill Blake, mental health advocate and Program Director and Past President for NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Cobb. Blake is giving mental health training at the Cobb County Police Department and Public Safety Building in Austell, Ga. on Monday, July 11, 2022. A large part of Neill’s presentation for the multi-jurisdiction audience revolves around her personal experience dealing with her son David, who committed suicide in 2018. Neill talks about the realities of living with a loved one with mental illness, the pain, the hardships, and the sometimes tragic outcome. Neill read her son’s long and heartfelt suicide note to the officers and professionals attending the presentation. For Aging in Atlanta feature AAJC008072022COMMUNITYPROFILEAIA. (CHRIS HUNT FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION) Credit: CHRIS HUNT Credit: CHRIS HUNT Combined Shape Caption 220711 Austell, Ga.: Neill Blake takes a brief question and answer at the conclusion of her presentation which included her personal story of living with a loved one who suffers from mental illness. Blake's son David died by suicide in 2018 after a long battle with depression. Profile of Neill Blake, mental health advocate and Program Director and Past President for NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Cobb. Blake is giving mental health training at the Cobb County Police Department and Public Safety Building in Austell, Ga. on Monday, July 11, 2022. A large part of Neill’s presentation for the multi-jurisdiction audience revolves around her personal experience dealing with her son David, who committed suicide in 2018. Neill talks about the realities of living with a loved one with mental illness, the pain, the hardships, and the sometimes tragic outcome. Neill read her son’s long and heartfelt suicide note to the officers and professionals attending the presentation. For Aging in Atlanta feature AAJC008072022COMMUNITYPROFILEAIA. (CHRIS HUNT FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION) Credit: CHRIS HUNT Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Q: How did you connect with NAMI specifically? What was it about NAMI that interested you?

NAMI offers a Family-to-Family program for family members of people living with a mental health disorder. I took the class myself ten years ago and found it to be invaluable and a true lifeline! It helped me to understand mental illness as a biological brain disorder, navigate the mental health system, better communicate with my loved one when he was symptomatic, and advocate for his care. I became trained to teach it because I wanted to help other families, too. I continue to teach Family-to-Family and I always learn a lot from the participants. It’s rewarding to see the positive impact that the class has on family caregivers. I’m happiest and most fulfilled when helping others, and retirement has provided the flexibility and time for it.

Combined Shape Caption 220711 Austell, Ga.: Neill Blake reads the suicide note to attendees from her son David (pictured), who died in 2018. Profile of Neill Blake, mental health advocate and Program Director and Past President for NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Cobb. Blake is giving mental health training at the Cobb County Police Department and Public Safety Building in Austell, Ga. on Monday, July 11, 2022. A large part of Neill’s presentation for the multi-jurisdiction audience revolves around her personal experience dealing with her son David, who committed suicide in 2018. Neill talks about the realities of living with a loved one with mental illness, the pain, the hardships, and the sometimes tragic outcome. Neill read her son’s long and heartfelt suicide note to the officers and professionals attending the presentation. For Aging in Atlanta feature AAJC008072022COMMUNITYPROFILEAIA. (CHRIS HUNT FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION) Credit: CHRIS HUNT Credit: CHRIS HUNT Combined Shape Caption 220711 Austell, Ga.: Neill Blake reads the suicide note to attendees from her son David (pictured), who died in 2018. Profile of Neill Blake, mental health advocate and Program Director and Past President for NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Cobb. Blake is giving mental health training at the Cobb County Police Department and Public Safety Building in Austell, Ga. on Monday, July 11, 2022. A large part of Neill’s presentation for the multi-jurisdiction audience revolves around her personal experience dealing with her son David, who committed suicide in 2018. Neill talks about the realities of living with a loved one with mental illness, the pain, the hardships, and the sometimes tragic outcome. Neill read her son’s long and heartfelt suicide note to the officers and professionals attending the presentation. For Aging in Atlanta feature AAJC008072022COMMUNITYPROFILEAIA. (CHRIS HUNT FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION) Credit: CHRIS HUNT Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Q: What is one of the greatest challenges you — and others — face as a family member and advocate for mental health?

Weighing heavily on my mind is the stigma associated with mental illness that prevents people from seeking help, and the high cost of mental health care that creates a barrier to treatment. Untreated mental illness carries a great cost to society in terms of lives lost to suicide, lost productivity, isolation, homelessness and incarceration. Suicide rates are skyrocketing. Many of our state mental health hospitals have closed … and the sickest individuals cannot get adequate care.

Q: What one thing do you wish more people knew about mental health?

When poor mental health persists and a diagnosable mental health condition develops, it’s not a character flaw nor a sign of weakness. It’s a biological brain disorder that can be treated very effectively, but a person must be willing to ask for help. As with most illnesses, the earlier treatment begins, the more effective it is. It’s a sign of strength to ask for help!

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.