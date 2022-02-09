Brookhaven’s Adrina Richard tells stories through ceramics

I never studied art formally, and yet always collected and admired pottery as an adult — long before I ever tried to create some myself.

Q: What is it about sculptural art and pottery, in particular, you most love?

A: The hand of the potter or sculptor. It gives me a thrill, the fact that throughout humanity, human hands have touched clay and were inspired to create.

Q: Can you tell us a little bit more about the type of art you make, and why you chose ceramic art over others?

A: As a child I spent a lot of time with my mother, watching her using patterns to create clothing. When I started learning pottery, I worked strictly on the wheel, throwing round pots and working on improving that skill.

However, I was drawn to changing shapes and impressing textures onto the clay. Hand-building became my go-to method. In that way, I could roll out slabs of clay and create “patterns” that I could cut out and create odd shapes and, more importantly, impress textures in layers. This gave me more control of the impressions before the pot was created.

Q: What most inspires you?

A: Textures always inspire me. I am constantly looking at textures that surround me. I like to create pieces that are functional, yet beautiful to admire on their own. Creating new pieces is always energizing. Though thinking of ways to keep interest in a piece without losing functionality is challenging, looking at art — all kinds of art — is inspirational and fills up the soul.

Q: How has art and your work helped you navigate the challenges of the past couple of years?

A: I speak to other artists and we all agree that creating art has helped us endure the pandemic. Although art shows and galleries have closed, many of us keep creating art. It is a joy to create regardless of the audience or lack thereof.

Q: How might someone in the community who is looking to connect with other artists best go about doing that?

A: Instagram and Facebook are filled with artists. I have made friends with artists across the country and around the world through those websites. Also, researching particular art forms on the web will give one more information.

Q: What advice would you have for someone who wanted to begin pursuing a creative career later in life?

A: Jump in! Don’t wait! If you even have a tickle of a desire to pursue something, do it!

I started by going to a pottery studio called MudFire in Decatur. Not knowing anything, they got me started and encouraged me along the way. They teach you when you come in the door, and leave you alone when you want them to. I had no idea that I would be selling pottery one day, but here I am.

