3 last-minute getaways for the holiday season

Charleston, S.C.

Founded in 1670, the port city of Charleston features the same cobblestone streets from its inception and is the ideal backdrop for holiday shopping, eating, and relaxing in one of the South’s most luxurious cities. While there, travelers have the opportunity to tour the historic downtown by horse-drawn carriage or by foot. During the colder months, a night or two at Charleston Place will offer a combination of Charleston tapestry, grandeur, and fine dining. The iconic landmark sits in the heart of Charleston’s historic district, and those who book a room can dine on award-winning Lowcountry dishes, and handcrafted cocktails.

Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Expect to stay busy exploring the niche shops, beautiful scenery, and outdoor adventures in the eastern Tennessee town of Gatlinburg. It’s known as the gateway to the nearly 520,000-acre Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Whether you’re seeking a last-minute excursion for two or for the family, a visit to Gatlinburg has plenty to offer. Couples can enjoy 400-foot views from the Gatlinburg Space Needle. Or they can take a 2.1-mile aerial cable car journey from downtown on the Ober Mountain aerial tramway. Ober Mountain also delivers for families seeking adventure with its interactive amusement park that includes activities such as ice skating and the year-round Ski Mountain Coaster.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.