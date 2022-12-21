3 last-minute getaways for the holiday season

Sometimes the best vacation is the one you didn’t take months to plan.
A last-minute getaway could lead to a surprising adventure in the heart of the holiday season. For older Georgians seeking that holiday escape, there are several beautiful views and experiences just a few hours away. From the mountains of Gatlinburg, Tenn., to a holiday in the Holy City — Charleston, S.C. — options are bountiful for the last-minute vacationer this holiday season. Just be sure to double-check the lodging before booking your stay.
Here are three places that could make for the perfect late-planned, but much-anticipated getaway.
Asheville, N.C.
Asheville has become known as the safe haven for travelers looking for a laidback, no-frills vacation that wows with views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Some of the best ways to explore the mountains are by hiking some of Asheville’s trails such as the 2.1-mile hike from Deep Gap trail to Mount Craig — as long as the weather permits. If braving the cold for a hike doesn’t suit you, take a tour of the architectural gem the Biltmore Estate, which offers another enjoyable experience.
This weekend, the grandiose Biltmore’s 250 rooms, which include fireplaces, will be decked out for the holidays. The mountainous town doesn’t disappoint for the traveler seeking nature, food and culture.
Charleston, S.C.
Founded in 1670, the port city of Charleston features the same cobblestone streets from its inception and is the ideal backdrop for holiday shopping, eating, and relaxing in one of the South’s most luxurious cities. While there, travelers have the opportunity to tour the historic downtown by horse-drawn carriage or by foot. During the colder months, a night or two at Charleston Place will offer a combination of Charleston tapestry, grandeur, and fine dining. The iconic landmark sits in the heart of Charleston’s historic district, and those who book a room can dine on award-winning Lowcountry dishes, and handcrafted cocktails.
Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Expect to stay busy exploring the niche shops, beautiful scenery, and outdoor adventures in the eastern Tennessee town of Gatlinburg. It’s known as the gateway to the nearly 520,000-acre Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Whether you’re seeking a last-minute excursion for two or for the family, a visit to Gatlinburg has plenty to offer. Couples can enjoy 400-foot views from the Gatlinburg Space Needle. Or they can take a 2.1-mile aerial cable car journey from downtown on the Ober Mountain aerial tramway. Ober Mountain also delivers for families seeking adventure with its interactive amusement park that includes activities such as ice skating and the year-round Ski Mountain Coaster.
