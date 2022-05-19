It’s peach-pickin’ time in the Peach State

Spread over 1,000 acres with more than 100,000 peach trees producing some 20 varieties, family-owned Dickey Farms has been growing peaches for more than 120 years in Crawford County. Its picturesque peach packinghouse in the scenic town of Musella is the oldest, continuously operating such facility in the Peach State.

Laura said she’d visit Dickey’s packinghouse and store if for no other reason than to plop down in one of their comfortable rocking chairs on their “front porch” and enjoy a two-scoop cup of Dickey’s famous homemade peach ice cream. At the same time, one can watch packinghouse workers washing and packing the peaches as the fruits roll along the conveyor belts.

Caption Washing, sorting and grading peaches at Lane Southern Orchards, Fort Valley, GA (Peach County). Credit: Reporter News Credit: Reporter News Caption Washing, sorting and grading peaches at Lane Southern Orchards, Fort Valley, GA (Peach County). Credit: Reporter News Credit: Reporter News

Things are just as peachy at Georgia’s two other biggest peach farms and packinghouses — Pearson Farm, also in Crawford County, and Lane Southern Orchards in Peach County.

Since 1985, five generations of Pearsons have been growing peaches on the same land, which now encompasses about 1,500 acres of peach trees.

Lane Southern Orchards and Taylor Orchards merged in 2018 to create the largest peach and pecan operation in the United States. The consolidated operation packs peaches under the Lane Southern Orchards label. Taylor Orchards farms 3,000 acres of peaches; Lane farms 2,000 acres.

Caption Lane Southern Orchards packinghouse, Fort Valley, GA (Peach County). Credit: Reporter News Credit: Reporter News Caption Lane Southern Orchards packinghouse, Fort Valley, GA (Peach County). Credit: Reporter News Credit: Reporter News

Peach season will end around mid-August, but the packinghouses stay open year-round offering other seasonal fruits and vegetables — pecans, strawberries, blueberries, peanuts, and on and on.

