Indoors and active: Fun things to do with your grandkids this week

Preregister here.

9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, March 4, $10 per person ages 2 and up includes general admission, 2125 Elachee Drive. Gainesville.

Along with the typical fun browsing of the ecology and live animal exhibits at the nature center, this special event includes a live animal showcase guided by teaching naturalists at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Plus, you can pack a lunch to eat indoors at the reading center.

8-10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, $15.99 Big Air, $10.99 Little Air. Get Air Sports, 2075 W Park Place Blvd. Stone Mountain.

The trampoline venue offers a dedicated calm time for young jumpers with special sensory needs on the first Saturday morning of each month. A grandparent can support the jumper free of charge. And this will be fun for the extended family, too, since siblings are also allowed to jump at the same time as long as they’re quiet and sensitive to the other jumpers.

1 p.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, March 5, free to attend. Michael C. Carlos Museum, 571 S Kilgo Circle, Atlanta.

Drop by Emory University’s Carlos Museum for some hands-on fun. The theme is ancient Egyptian wooden boat models, and kids and adults can explore both in the museum’s Senusret Collection before moving on to design a floating model of their own from provided materials. This is good for families with fluid schedules: Just show up somewhere in the three-hour window for Sunday FUNday.