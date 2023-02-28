X
Dark Mode Toggle

Indoors and active: Fun things to do with your grandkids this week

Aging in Atlanta
By Rose Kennedy, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Have your visits with grandkids (or weekends with the ones who live with you) become mostly screen time, television, couches and snacks?

This week, how about getting a bit more active? These options are kid-friendly and require some movement — or at least leaving the house.

ExploreUGA tennis champion Angela Simon finds success on pro pickleball circuit

They’re so fun the bunch of you may not notice that you haven’t looked at your phone in a couple of hours.

Glow in the Dark dodgeball at George Pierce Park

6:30-8:30 p.m., Friday, March 3, $8 Gwinnett resident, $18 non-Gwinnett resident (only pay for the child participant), George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway, Suwanee.

You, the grandparents, will be watching in amusement from the sidelines as preregistered grandkids ages 6-11 play glow-in-the-dark dodgeball. Along with being active on a Friday evening (and eating light refreshments), you can check out the offerings at this community rec center, including a shuffleboard, a pond, and an indoor walking track.

Preregister here.

Discovery Saturday at Elachee Nature Science Center

9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, March 4, $10 per person ages 2 and up includes general admission, 2125 Elachee Drive. Gainesville.

Along with the typical fun browsing of the ecology and live animal exhibits at the nature center, this special event includes a live animal showcase guided by teaching naturalists at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Plus, you can pack a lunch to eat indoors at the reading center.

ExploreWhat is the future of Social Security?

Calmer atmosphere jumping at Get Air Sports

8-10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, $15.99 Big Air, $10.99 Little Air. Get Air Sports, 2075 W Park Place Blvd. Stone Mountain.

The trampoline venue offers a dedicated calm time for young jumpers with special sensory needs on the first Saturday morning of each month. A grandparent can support the jumper free of charge. And this will be fun for the extended family, too, since siblings are also allowed to jump at the same time as long as they’re quiet and sensitive to the other jumpers.

Boats: Look, Build, Float

1 p.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, March 5, free to attend. Michael C. Carlos Museum, 571 S Kilgo Circle, Atlanta.

Drop by Emory University’s Carlos Museum for some hands-on fun. The theme is ancient Egyptian wooden boat models, and kids and adults can explore both in the museum’s Senusret Collection before moving on to design a floating model of their own from provided materials. This is good for families with fluid schedules: Just show up somewhere in the three-hour window for Sunday FUNday.

About the Author

Rose Kennedy
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Why creating ‘incredibly insulting’ new Buckhead city would be so complex4h ago

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: Buckhead businesses urge senators to reject cityhood push
3h ago

Atlanta homeowners win $12 million in federal lawsuit against Beltline
4h ago

Credit: Jamestown

Timber-framed office building at Ponce City Market starts to rise
4h ago

Credit: Jamestown

Timber-framed office building at Ponce City Market starts to rise
4h ago

Credit: Berkley

Lynn Cullen’s books champion women whose achievements are overlooked
The Latest

What is the future of Social Security?
The difference between an aging brain and dementia
Do older adults have to rethink their retirement plans?
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Supreme Court hearing on student loan forgiveness: What it means for Georgians
20h ago
It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
Refugees and their advocates see a champion in Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top