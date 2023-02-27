What is the future of Social Security?

So, what could Congress do to mitigate this issue?

“They could increase the Social Security Wage Base,” Morris said. “The Social Security Wage Base is the total amount of income that is charged by Social Security taxes. Last year that was $147,000. This year, it’s jumped up to $160,000. They’ve proposed increasing that even more as a possible way of capturing more revenue for the Social Security Trust.”

Congress could also raise the age at which seniors can get full Social Security benefits. Something the U.S. Government previously did in 1983. Three months before insolvency, the U.S. government enacted the Social Security Amendments of 1983.

“After January 1, 1954, the full retirement age started to tick up,” Morris said. “So, 66 in two months, 66 and four months, and so on. When they made those changes, it was known at that time that Social Security would have to make further changes in order to maintain the program. They did not believe that was going to be a fix-all for the rest of the life of the Social Security Trust.”

If nothing is done, Social Security benefits could decrease by 24.9%, yet some experts doubt that it would get to that level, according to GoBankingRates. However, if you’re still unsure, consider your apprehensions when putting together a financial plan.

“I believe if people think that Social Security benefits are going to decrease by 10 or 15%, then they should adjust accordingly in their financial plans. Social Security makes up a big portion of people’s income in retirement,” Morris said.

As future generations approach retirement, their reliance on Social Security may decrease, according to Merrill.

