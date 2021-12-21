Hamburger icon
Eat more fiber to lower cholesterol? Here’s how it works

Eating a nutrient-dense diet can help us stay healthy.

Aging in Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago
If you’re not getting enough fiber in your diet, you may want to change that.

Experts say increasing your fiber intake can help you lower your cholesterol.

When we age, cholesterol levels naturally rise, Verywell Health reported. One study found that when people have gone through menopause, they may have higher levels of LDL, or “bad,” cholesterol and lower levels of HDL, or “good,” cholesterol.

According to Amy Goodson, registered dietitian and nutrition communications consultant, including a specific type of fiber is one of the best eating habits you can have to decrease cholesterol after 50.

“Soluble fiber is one of the biggest factors that can help lower cholesterol because it dissolves in water to form a gel-like material that can bind to cholesterol,” Goodson told Eat This, Not That.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, soluble fiber slows digestion and keeps blood sugars from spiking. It lowers cholesterol levels by trapping fats so they can’t completely be absorbed.

Soluble fiber is found in plant foods, according to the National Lipid Association, a nonprofit, multidisciplinary medical society. Foods high in it include vegetables such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, carrots, sweet potatoes and peas.

Other foods high in soluble fiber include whole grains, such as barley and oatmeal, and lean proteins such as black beans and chickpeas. Fruits including apple, orange and mango, and healthy fats such as avocado and chia seeds are also included.

Eating 5 to 10 grams of soluble fiber daily can help lower overall and LDL cholesterol by at least 5 to 11 points, according to the NLA.

Kiersten Willis is a Georgia-born native specialist for the revenue content team with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Responsible for helping to fulfill sponsorships, she also works on advertorial content and manages the Aging in Atlanta special print section. She's a graduate of the University of Georgia.

