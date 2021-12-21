Eat more fiber to lower cholesterol? Here’s how it works

When we age, cholesterol levels naturally rise, Verywell Health reported. One study found that when people have gone through menopause, they may have higher levels of LDL, or “bad,” cholesterol and lower levels of HDL, or “good,” cholesterol.

According to Amy Goodson, registered dietitian and nutrition communications consultant, including a specific type of fiber is one of the best eating habits you can have to decrease cholesterol after 50.