Update your resume for the more impact in today’s workforce

Not everyone who stays in the workforce past the age of 55 remains in the same job.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the labor force is continuing to age, with the 55+ segment growing three times faster than the overall rate.

So, whether staying in a current job or looking for a new role as you age, it’s always a good idea to maintain an accurate, up-to-date resume by taking into account the latest trends.

“It’s not about what you’ve done, but how well you’ve done it. It’s about demonstrating a continued pattern of excellence, regardless of age,” Emily Kapit, MS, MRW, ACRW, CPRW, owner and Head Career Strategist at Refresh Your Step, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Today, resumes promote your “record of achievement,” according to Kapit, rather than a simple list of where you worked and what you did.

This changes the very way resumes are written if you want to catch the eye of hiring managers.

“With a focus on achievements and results, it’s best to use action verbs for your work experience, including financial achievements, with actual numbered results, when you can,” Anne West, CPRW and freelance resume writer in partnership with Atlanta Resume Services told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

It’s also necessary to customize your resume, showing off past accomplishments that best fit the role you’re applying for. This means you may end up with several up-to-date versions.

“The smart job seeker will adjust their resume as needed to show how their experience and skills bring value to that specific role,” said West.

To enhance each version, and specifically focus on relevant items in your background, Kapit suggests adding excerpts from testimonials or reviews.

“Doing this defends your own statements, adding credibility right from the start,” said Kapit.

As you focus on your accomplishments, though, and tailor your resume to the next job, it’s important to remember certain bits of information are essential.

According to West, this means your education, professional development, and technology-related skills always belong. No dates are necessary though. What you accomplished matters more than when it happened.

Beyond your work history, there’s also an expectation you’ll include a personal statement on your resume. This teaser helps identify what you bring to the table.

“This statement is so critical,” said West. “This is what drives the hiring manager to look further into your work history.”

Next, it’s time to think about what your resume will look like.

“Since most resumes are viewed online, resume design has had to change to accommodate this. It means you must create a document that’s polished and easy to read. Color is okay, but be conservative with how you use it,” said Kapit.

Combining a new look with a new focus can mean a lot of work for someone who needs an updated resume. There are plenty of services out there that can truly support you in this process, but it’s always best to keep a basic mantra in mind.

“Simple and succinct can be a much more professional way to tell your own professional story,” said West.