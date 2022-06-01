How eating dinner earlier may increase your life span

Combined Shape Caption

It's no secret that as we age, we begin to have particular dietary needs. .Thankfully, there area number of foods thatcan provide your body withthe nutrients it needs.Here are six dietitian-recommended foodsthat you should be eating if you're over 50. .1. Dairy.As you age, your risk for osteoporosisincreases ... Yogurt is a perfect food high incalcium as well as vitamin D which helpscalcium absorption. Yogurt is also rich inprobiotics which helps promote gut health, Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, via 'Eat This, Not That!'.2. High-Quality Protein.One thing that gains importance as you getolder is getting enough protein. If your dietis too low in protein and physical activityis not maintained, it can lead to sarcopenia,or muscle wasting as you age, Ricci-Lee Hotz, MS, RDN, via 'Eat This, Not That!'.3. Oats.Oats contain a soluble fiber calledbeta-glucan, and consuming at least30 grams of fiber is a good bet. Oats offeradditional benefits for the over 50crowd—they help keep blood sugarsteady and keep you feeling full which isperfect for watching your weight, Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, via 'Eat This, Not That!'.4. Flax Seeds. Flax seeds are an excellent source of bothinsoluble and soluble fiber which helps tokeep bowel movements regular. Flax seedsare also a rich source of ALA, a plant-basedomega 3 fatty acid, which can help lowerthe risk of heart attack and strokes, Theresa Gentile, MS, RDN, CDN, via 'Eat This, Not That!'.5. Sweet Potatoes.Sweet potatoes are a complexcarbohydrate with nearly 5 grams of fiberper potato. Fiber has been shown to helpwith digestion, improved gut health,and stabilizing blood sugar, Sarah Schlichter, MPH, RDN, via 'Eat This, Not That!'.6. Blueberries.Blueberries are a wonderful 'brainfood' for aging. Their dark blue huesinfer they are high in polyphenols,which have been proven to help withage-related memory decline, Sarah Schlichter, MPH, RDN, via 'Eat This, Not That!'